Lightning claims two lives in Thane

Lightening killed two people and injured two others in separate incidents that took place in Murbad Taluka of Thane district on Tuesday.

According to police, the first incident took place at Modhalwadi around 5 pm. Sandeep Ramesh Pokala (15) died after lightening struck his hut. His mother Gangabai and grandmother were admitted to a hospital with minor injuries.

"The house was completely destroyed and even two bulls died in the incident," said Pankaj Giri, assistant police inspector of Tokawade police station. In the second instance at Jhadpad, Gotya Shantaram Mugad died on the spot.

"Both the bodies were sent to the civic hospital for post mortem. An accidental death case has been registered," added Giri.