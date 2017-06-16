London tower blaze: Fire subsides, death toll rises to 17



Grenfell Tower. PIC/AFP

The death toll in a devastating fire that engulfed the 24-storey residential block in west London rose to 17 on Thursday, even as many people were still unaccounted for with police saying there was little chance of finding any more survivors from the smouldering building.

Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday ordered a full public inquiry into the fire, saying a judge-led investigation was needed to ensure that "this terrible tragedy is properly investigated". London Fire Brigade fire fighters worked through the night to try and account for whole families that are still missing in the huge fire at the Grenfell Tower.

Police confirmed 17 deaths among the 600 residents thought to have lived in the tower but expect that toll to rise significantly as the building is searched. Scotland Yard said the death toll of 17 is expected to rise further as the emergency services have lost hope of rescuing any more people alive from the building.

78 People injured in the blaze at the Grenfell Tower

34 People who are still in hospitals after the blaze