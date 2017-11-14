Lt Governor Anil Baijal: Ensure tough punishment in sexual assault cases

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday ordered officials to identify causes for acquittal in sexual assault cases and to explore how maximum punishment can be ensured in such cases, especially those against minors. Baijals also asked the Home Department to explore possibilities to amend the rules for increasing punishment so that this could act as deterrent, a statement from his office said. He also ordered steps to ensure that investigations and prosecutions in rape cases were completed in a "time-bound manner".



Baijal's directions came as he chaired the fourth meeting of the "Task Force on Women Safety Issues" at Raj Niwas here. "Stressing on the need for a change in mindset as well, he directed the departments to keep up their efforts for generating awareness and sensitisation. He urged all concerned to work towards creating a Delhi that is safe for women," the statement read. On the issue of increasing patrolling by PCR vans to reach fast in response to a distress call, Special Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Sanjay Baniwal informed the Lt Governor that the average time taken was 5-10 minutes and efforts were underway to reduce it further.

"A proposal for 541 PCR vans with adequate number of staff is under process," the statement quoted Baniwal as saying. Regarding improvement of lighting in public places, Baijal was informed that about 90 per cent of the identified dark spots had been illuminated "and remaining shall be illuminated soon and they will be integrated with the central database centres."