Even in the stifling heat of September, where not even a leaf moves, the tricolour will surely flutter proudly at Malad (E). Local boy Siddharth Haresh Bhawnani, 23, has topped the all India merit of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination for entry to the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai.

Siddharth tops among 258 boys who were successful at the UPSC. This son of a businessman, his father, Haresh, is a land developer and mother, Sindhu, is a homeopathy doctor, is scheduled to report to the OTA on Saturday, September 30, for military training. Siddharth will undergo 49 weeks of training and on successfully completing it, he will be commissioned as 'Lieutenant' in the Indian army.

'I cannot wait'

An elated Siddharth, who has done his schooling from Yashodhan High School in Goregaon (E) says, "I cannot wait to leave for Chennai."

Negotiating the unexpected will be par for the course, for this former student of Pace Junior Science College in Andheri (W), but, "I did expect questions like why do I want to join the army," laughs Siddharth, adding, "My close friends do not ask me as they know my passion, but I do get that a lot from acquaintances."

Siddharth with his mum Sindhu. Pic/ Falguni Agrawal

Siddharth who did his BE (Engineering) from Thadomal Shahani Engineering College in Bandra, wanted to be a part of the defence since he was eight. His father, Haresh's, statement stuck in his mind like a magnet to iron, when he had said then, "In this world, there is only one profession, the people whom I open heartedly salute, and they are from the army."

Fitness is a mantra

His coach at Apex Careers in Pune, Lt. Col (retd) P Brahmankar calls Siddharth a "fitness freak" and "intelligent, with a focus on goals." He has been a roller skater, swimmer, water-polo player, and also practised kick-boxing. He is also an avid reader.

Siddharth wants to up awareness about defence in the city. He says, "Here, families think if somebody else's child is going into the army, that's amazing, but mine should not. So, there is appreciation, but without real understanding," he says. This young man says, "I want to show this is bigger than that, so that further generations should follow me and join the army."