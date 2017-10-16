Rail traffic on the Western lines was affected late last night after a man fell on the tracks and was crushed by an oncoming train at Khar station. The tragedy halted operations at the station for nearly 40 minutes.



Bloodstains on the platform after a man was crushed under a train. Pic/ Sneha Kharabe

The incident took place around 10.30 pm. Sources said the motorman of the Churchgate-bound local halted the train when he realised that a man had come under the wheels. Ashwin Shukla, who was at Khar station at that time, said, “I was travelling from Andheri to Bandra. I reached Khar station to find it terribly crowded because trains were delayed, but there was no announcement from the railway authorities informing commuters about the cause of the delay.” Shukla added that train movement resumed after 11.15 pm.

Speaking to mid-day, inspector Shivaji Barge of Bandra GRP said, “We rushed to the accident spot. It took time to remove the body as it was badly stuck to the wheels. The deceased did not have any ID proof on him. We are still trying to identify him. An Accidental Death Report has been registered.” Barge added that the deceased was aged between 30 and 35 years.