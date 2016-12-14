Man held for burglary in Thane

Thane: A 32-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in around 11 burglaries in the district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Mukesh Balsaraf, who was out on bail, was apprehended by sleuths of the Crime Branch's unit 5 near Titwala railway station in Thane district on December 12, senior inspector Kishore Pasalkar told PTI.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Balsaraf was out on bail since April this year and was allegedly involved in 11 burglaries in areas like Vartak Nagar, Wagle Estate, Daighar, Dombivili, Manpada, Kalyan and Kolsewadi, said the officer.

Stolen jewellery worth around Rs 4.56 lakh was recovered from his possession, Pasalkar said.

Balsaraf was earlier arrested for allegedly committing crimes in Rabale, Koparkhairne, CBD Belapur, Vashi, Nerul, Borivli, Dahisar, Khar, Tardeo, Malad Boisar, he added.