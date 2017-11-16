Man killed by cow Vigilantes: Umar Khan had history of cow-smuggling, say police

Umar Khan, who was recently killed in an exchange of fire with alleged cow vigilantes at Alwar in Rajasthan, had a history of cow-smuggling and his accomplice Tahir, who was injured, was a habitual offender, the police said yesterday. There were five-six cases against Tahir in Bharatpur and Dausa districts of Rajasthan and one case of cow-smuggling against Umar at the Govindgarh police station of Alwar, which was registered in 2012, Alwar SP Rahul Prakash said. The past crime records of another accomplice of the duo, Javed, were to be ascertained, he said, adding that the police in neighbouring states were asked to check the criminal antecedents of the trio.

Mool Singh Rana, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Alwar, said on November 10, Umar, Tahir and Javed were ferrying cattle in a stolen vehicle. There was an exchange of fire between the trio and alleged cow vigilantes at Alwar, in which Umar died, Tahir was hurt, while Javed managed to flee, the police said.