Man kills self after learning about son's death in Vadodara

Vadodara: An elderly man allegedly committed suicide at a village in Tapi district after learning about his son's death, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Sarkuva village, nearly 170 kms from here, when Chenga Chaudhary (65) hanged himself from ceiling fan in his house yesterday, Kakrapar police station sub-inspector D D Palas said.

According to the officer, Chaudhary hanged himself after he heard the news of his 22-year-old son Jayesh's death yesterday morning, whom he had beaten up on his head on Monday over a petty issue.

"Jayesh suffered head injury after which Chaudhary tied a piece of cloth around his head. The next day when Jayesh did not wake up, their neighbours decided to take him to a hospital in Surat. The boy died while they were on the way to hospital," Palas said. Chaudhary could not bear the news and then took the extreme step, he said.