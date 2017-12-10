Man stabs teenage girl to death for calling off their engagement

An 18-year-old woman was today stabbed to death with a knife allegedly by a man with whom she had called off her engagement in Kota city in Rajasthan, police said

An 18-year-old woman was today stabbed to death with a knife allegedly by a man with whom she had called off her engagement in Kota city in Rajasthan, police said. Shahinoor was killed by Sabir (25) in Nehrunagar area when she was going for her Urdu classes. She succumbed at an area hospital during treatment, they said.



Representational Picture

The body of the woman bore 8'9 injury marks. The police said Sabir was angry on the woman for calling off the engagement and attacked her. The accused has been arrested and booked for murder.

