Manager uses bank data to demand sexual favours from lady customers



Accused Vinay Radheshyam Yadav

Striking conversation with women was never a challenge, but this pervert's latest target ended his free run when he demanded sexual favours from her. The accused, identified as Vinay Radheshyam Yadav, works as a deputy manager at the Kandivli branch of Axis Bank. The victim met him when she applied for a loan. As part of formalities, they had exchanged numbers and that is when it began.

According to police, the victim started getting messages on WhatsApp. The sender praised her profile picture. She also received obscene messages like, 'mere saath ek raat sone ke liye aati ho kya? Ek rat ka charge kitna legi' (Will you spend a night with me? How much will you charge for a night?) She immediately blocked the number and registered a complaint with the Malwani police station.

A couple of days later, she again started receiving messages from another number which was traced to him. A police officer from Malwani said, "I noticed was that some of the words in the messages were common, but we wanted to catch him red-handed so we laid a trap and arrested him," said Deepak Phatangde, senior police inspector of Malwani police station. He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. Several attempts to contact the branch manager Jyoti Pedhnekar, but she remained unavailable for comment.