Matheran road trips to get safer

People travelling by road to Matheran will finally have a better stretch to drive on, as the forest department has withdrawn its objection to widening of the Neral-Dasturi road connecting the hill station. However, as a rider, the forest department has asked the MMRDA, which is undertaking the project, to carry out compensatory afforestation on a one-hectare stretch of land. Work on the road stretch is expected to begin in the next one month.

The 7 km-long arterial Neral-Dasturi road helps tourists reach the base point of Matheran. The two-lane road is the only stretch, apart from the toy train, that connects Neral to Matheran. As the toy train services are not operational during the monsoon, local villagers and tourists are dependent on the road.

"For many years, local public representatives and villagers have been demanding that the stretch be widened, as sharp turns on the ghats have made it prone to accidents,” said local resident Sunil Shinde from the Shramik Rickshaw Sanghatana of Matheran. "Tourists and villagers also have to face traffic jams during accidents or vehicle-breakdown," he added.

Last year, MMRDA had undertaken a road-widening pro­j­ect. But work had to be stalled after the forest department raised objections. The hill station is an eco- sen­s­i­tive zone and hence, no development or construction activity is allowed in the vicinity.

Taxi operators who ferry people between Neral and Dasturi had even protested, demanding that the forest department give permission to the project in the larger interest of the public.

This week, the revenue and forest department came out with a Government Resolution, announcing that it would divert land for the purpose of road widening. As compensation, MMRDA has been asked to carry out plantation on another piece of land.

As per the plans, MMRDA will be increasing the height of the safety wall to prevent cars from falling off the ghats. “At present, the road also lacks lane marking, proper signage, and reflectors. We will install the necessary markers when widening the road,” an official said.

The development authority will be spending over R25 crore on the project.

"We are happy that the forest department has given a go ahead for the project," an MMRDA official said.'