Mayawati to move court, Kejriwal cries conspiracy

Both the BSP supremo and the Delhi CM say EVMs were tampered with



Mayawati

Lucknow: Smarting from the drubbing at the hustings, BSP chief Mayawati yesterday decided to move court against the alleged tampering of EVMs and observe a 'black day' every month against the "murder of democracy" by BJP.

"After we did not get a proper reply from the Election Commission on our complaint lodged with them soon after the results were announced on March 11, the party has decided to go to court in this matter so as to save (the country) from such a fraud in the future and save democracy," she said.

BSP, which had 80 MLAs in the outgoing Assembly, managed to win just 19 seats in the 403-member House.



Arvind Kejriwal

'Defects in you, not EVMs'

The BJP, however, ridiculed Mayawati's allegations of EVM tampering and asked her to "gracefully accept the people's mandate". "When you win, EVMs are right. When you lose, EVMs are wrong. This shows that there are some defects in you (Mayawati)," Union Minister M Venkaiah told reporters outside Parliament. He said Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are under the control of the Election Commission (EC) which has dubbed the the allegations as "wrong".

"You should gracefully accept the people's mandate. People have rejected you (BSP)," Naidu said.

EVM tampering may have led to AAP's poor showing in Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said, alleging it could be part of a conspiracy to keep the party out of power in the state. Kejriwal employed this argument to ask that next month's municipal election in Delhi be held old-school, with ballot papers.

Anna slams Kejriwal

He was ridiculed for this by Anna Hazare. "The world is progressing at a fast rate and here we are discussing going back in time to ballot papers," said Hazare, 80-year-old activist and former mentor to Kejriwal. The AAP chief, whose party won 20 seats in the 117-member Assembly, claimed that around 20 to 25 p c of its votes may have been "transferred" to the SAD-BJP coalition.