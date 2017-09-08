Mentally disturbed siblings found living with scientist brother's corpse: Police



The mentally disturbed siblings of a retired scientist were found living with his decomposing corpse in west Delhi's Inderpuri, the police said on Friday. Yesterday, the police were informed by the field officer of the Pusa Institute, Sonu Kumar, of a foul smell emanating from one of the quarters on the campus. Kumar told the police that as he traced the source of the foul smell to the quarter of retired scientist Yashvir Sood, he attempted to enter the house, but Sood's sister did not let

him in.

He then informed the police, who arrived at the spot, forcibly entered Sood's house and found the scientist's decomposing body lying on a bed. It is suspected that Sood died of malnutrition around three-four days ago but his two younger siblings, Harish and Kamla, both said to be mentally disturbed, did not inform anyone of his demise, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar said.



Sood had retired as a principal scientist from Pusa Institute's nuclear science department on March 31 at the age of 62 and was living with his two younger siblings at an abandoned government quarter, he said, adding that the police could not trace any other family member. Sood's father was also a scientist at the institute.



The police have learnt that Sood was an alcoholic and was under severe depression before his retirement. Sood's siblings have been admitted to the Institute of

Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) by the police. Sood had not withdrawn a single penny either from his pension or gratuity funds.