Mexicans form human wall at border in Donald Trump protest

Thousands of protesters join together along the US-Mexico border in solidarity
People carrying flowers protest against Donald Trump. Pics/AFP
Ciudad Juarez: Thousands of Mexicans linked arms to form a "human wall" on their country's border with the United States, protesting President Donald Trump's plan to build a massive barrier between the countries.
The protest on Friday, organised by local authorities and Mexican advocacy groups, brought together people armed with flowers to the border town Ciudad Juarez, which already is separated by extensive fencing from its American neighbour city El Paso.
Protestors hurled slogans at Trump, whose plans to build the wall to keep undocumented immigrants out of the US has enraged many people.
"The wall is one of the worst ideas," said Carolina Solis, a 31-year-old student. "It won't stop anything - not drugs or migrants. It's just a symbol of Donald Trump's hatred, the president's racism."
Under the watchful eye of US Border Patrol officers, protestors - among them El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser - formed a human barrier of nearly 1.5 kilometres.
Donald J. Trump
Trump slams media
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump: "The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!"
"One of the most effective press conferences I've ever seen!" says Rush Limbaugh. Many agree. Yet FAKE MEDIA calls it differently! Dishonest
'Trump unwavering in NATO alliance'
Munich: US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said President Donald Trump would stand by the NATO transatlantic alliance and no one should doubt his 'unwavering' commitment after sacrifices made to defend it.
Another Trump tape?
Newly leaked audio from a November party at Trump's Bedminster golf club reveals then president-elect Trump touting to guests his scheduled interviews on premises with potential cabinet members and White House staff. "We're doing a lot of interviews tomorrow — generals, dictators, we have everything," Trump says in the tape, obtained by Politico. "You may wanna come around. It'll be fun."
