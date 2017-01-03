E-paper

Militant killed in Army ambush in Kashmir

By IANS | Posted 03-Jan-2017

Srinagar: A militant was killed by the Indian Army in an ambush near Sopore town of Kashmir on Tuesday.

"Following information about the movement of militants in the area, the army laid an ambush in Haritar Tarzoo village during the night (Monday night)," a police official said here.

The militants opened fire as they were passing through the area early on Tuesday. But one of them was killed in the operation.

"The identity of the slain militant is being established."

