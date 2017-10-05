New Delhi: A six-year-old girl student was sexually assaulted in a private south Delhi school, for which a sweeper has been arrested, police said on Thursday.



Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said the Class I student was sexually assaulted around 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Sant Nirankari School in Malviya Nagar by accused sweeper Rakesh, 22.

"The girl returned home and informed her parents, who then went back to the school and met the Principal," the DCP said. Biswal said the parents informed police about the crime around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The officer said the accused was arrested after the girl identified him.

On Thursday evening, Delhi Chief Minister's Media Adviser Nagendar Sharma tweeted that Sisodia had directed Chief Secretary M.M. Kutty for a magisterial probe into the matter.

A Delhi government official told IANS that members of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights will visit the school on Friday.

