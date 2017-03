New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid his tributes to nationalist leader Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary, calling him a constant source of inspiration.

"Tributes to Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary. His thoughts on social empowerment and service continue to inspire us," Modi said in a tweet.

Lohia was born in 1910 and had joined the struggle for Indian independence during the last decade of the British rule.