A badly injured wild monkey sneaked into the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday and took shelter in one of the meeting halls, shocking the presidential staff. The monkey, of the Rhesus Macaque sp­e­c­ies, was rescued and put under medical observation. The Rashtrapati Bhawan staff spotted the frightened monkey and called the Wildlife SOS. "The animal is likely a victim of human-animal confl­ict and it took shelter in a place where it found safety," said Kartick Satyanarayan, Wildlife SOS co-fou­nder.



Representational Image

A two-member team of animal rescuers handled the monkey with care. "The monkey is under obse­rvation now and it will be released into its natural habitat when its health improves. We thank the staff of the President’s house for alerting us," read a statement from the group.

2 No. of animal rescuers who caught the monkey at Rashtrapati Bhavan