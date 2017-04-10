Mother-daughter duo booked for extortion in Thane

Thane: A mother-daughter duo has been booked by Thane police for extortion after they demanded Rs 50 lakh from a woman director of a private school and junior college in Ulhasnagar township here.

The accused identified as Sughanda Ramesh Patil (55) and Archana Patil (28) hail from Mharal village in Kalyan taluka here and demanded the sum as a ransom to free the director's son, who has been allegedly 'abducted' by them, police said today.

According to the FIR filed with Khadakpada police station under Kalyan division last evening by the director, Archana (daughter) was working in her school as a computer teacher since 2006 and was promoted to the position of the headmistress in 2012 and worked there till 2015.

During this period, she allegedly came close to the director's 18-year-old son and they both began going out together, against the wishes of the boy's parents, the complaint said.

Subsequently after several warnings, Archana was removed from the school in April 2015. Later she, accompanied by her brother and two others came to the house of the victim in April 2016 and threatened to harm her and her husband following which she was arrested and later released on bail, it said. While being out on bail, Archana allegedly 'abducted' the boy and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore alongwith her mother Sugandha, from the school director.

Recently in February again, the two accused demanded a ransom to Rs 50 lakh to release the boy, failing which she (Archana) has threatened to forcibly marry him and grab his property worth Rs 20 crore, the complaint added. An offence under sections 384, 506 rw 34 of the IPC has been registered against the mother-daughter duo but no arrest has been made so far, as investigations into the complaint is underway, police added.