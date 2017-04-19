Muhammad Ali Jinnah shaved moustache to woo Ruttie: Book



Muhammad Ali Jinnah

New Delhi: When 42-year-old Muhammad Ali Jinnah popped the question to teenager Ruttie, little did he know that the only condition put forward by the bride-to-be would be "shaving off his moustache".

And, Jinnah obliged. Not only did he get rid of his thick moustache, but also redid his hair to impress the young girl.

Senior journalist Sheela Reddy has revealed many such anecdotes from the eventful life of the founding father of Pakistan.

In her new book, Mr and Mrs Jinnah — The Marriage that Shook India, Reddy has narrated the story about Jinnah's unhappy marriage to the Parsi girl, who was younger to him by 24 years.

The book has a humorous story of Jinnah making the best use of his "cross-examining" skills of a barrister while asking for Ruttie's hand in marriage. "Jinnah was having a conversation with Ruttie's father, and he happened to ask him about his view on inter-communal marriage. Now, to sound politically correct Dinshaw said, 'This would be a great thing for the integration of the country', said Reddy. "Next question was 'I want to marry your daughter'. It is said that he was thrown out of the door, and they both never met again."