Mumbai: 'Bol Bachchan' gang members pose as cops, loot woman



Ayub Fayaz Irani and Asif Shabbir Sayyad

Two persons have been arrested for cheating a 54-year-old housewife and fleeing with her gold chain. The accused, identified as Asif Shabbir Sayyed (60) and Ayub Fayaz Irani (45), belong to the Bol Bachchan gang and already have around 36 offences registered against them.

According to the police, the incident took place last week, when two men accosted a Marve Road resident near Valnai Colony in Malad. "Sayyed, who posed as a senior inspector, told the woman that there was some trouble on the road ahead and that she would have to take off her gold chain and keep it out of view. The woman immediately took off the chain, and the other man gave her a handkerchief to hide it in," the officer said. "The woman was so scared, she took the handkerchief and rushed home," the officer said.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Cops see red, nab robbers posing as policemen

But, when she reached home and unfolded the handkerchief, she found a stone in it, and realised she had been duped. The woman, who did not wish to be identified, registered a case with the police.

When the Malad police checked the CCTV cameras installed across Valnai Road, they spotted two people moving suspiciously. The woman later identified the duo as the same men, who had conned her. A sketch was prepared and circulated among policemen. During investigations, it was revealed that both the accused were repeat offenders. The police traced the two to Ambivali and arrested them on Sunday.