Mumbai: 'Tail strike' delays Jet Airways flight by six hours



Representation pic

Mumbai-Bangkok Jet Airways flight number 9W70 had to make an air turn around on Friday morning, within minutes of it taking off at around 8:05am. The reason behind the sudden move was a suspected 'tail strike' of the aircraft, which had 188 people on board.

According to sources, after the passengers and crew deplaned following the aircraft's landing, the Jet Airways engineering team and ground personnel inspected it. Although the flight was rescheduled at 12:45pm, it finally departed at 2:02pm. "A proactive air turn around was executed by the flight crew," said a Jet Airways spokesperson.

"It happened around 8:18am, just after the flight took off. The aircraft returned to its parking bay by 9:10am. Finally, the flight departed at 2:02pm," the spokesperson further said.

According to reports, this is the third instance of a tail strike this year, involving a Jet Airways plane.