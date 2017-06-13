Mumbai: 165 CCTV cams at CST are placed at the wrong angle



Around 300 CCTVs are installed at the CST station. File pic

In a funny twist to the tale, the railway police has just realised that most of the CCTV cameras at CST have been placed at the wrong angle.

Two agencies -- the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) -- convened a meeting recently to address this issue. It was decided at this meeting to realign the CCTV cameras at the station to capture crucial footage.

Around 300 CCTV cameras are installed at CST. There are nearly nine entry/exit points at the station, but in eight such strategic points, CCTV cameras are not being utilised properly. "The issue came to light when we realised that in many cases, a culprit cannot be seen entering or leaving the station premises. It happened because the CCTV cameras were not placed at strategic points," an RPF officer said.

The source said 165 CCTV cameras would be relocated.