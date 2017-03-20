Mumbai: BMC initiates probe into Powai garden maintenance work

Locals have complained about irregularities in the work over the last three years



Due to lack of proper maintenance, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Udyan near Powai Lake continues to lie in a pathetic condition. Pics/Sameer Markande

After being bombarded with complaints from locals over the past three years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated an inquiry into the alleged irregularities involved in the maintenance work of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Udyan near Powai Lake.

According to residents, the facilities at the garden, which is spread over an area of 28,000 square metres, are not in proper condition.

In poor condition

According to civic officials, a contract worth Rs 21.60 crore was given to a company for beautification of the garden in the year 2010. Thereafter, in 2013, the civic body had handed over a Rs 7.6-crore contract for the garden's maintenance till 2016. However, the locals of the area had alleged that the contractor did not carry out the work as per the required standards. Even though BMC paid the contractor Rs 76,131 every month for maintenance of the fountain, it still lies in a bad shape.

On being informed about the irregularities, activist Jayesh Jani had filed an RTI application to know the details of the contract. He had also filed a complaint regarding the issue to the Garden department. He said, "The civic body pays the contractor around Rs 28 lakh every month to maintain the garden, but even then it's not in a good shape."

Confirming the development, Additional municipal commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said, "As complaints were pouring in regarding poor maintenance of the garden, I have asked the department concerned to conduct an inquiry into the work."

Waste of public money

When contacted, Sunish Subrimanian of Plant and Animals Welfare Society (PAWS) SAID, "In the last couple of years, BMC has spent a lot of public money for maintaining a number of facilities in and around Powai lake. We were against setting up the fountain, even then the civic body went ahead with it."