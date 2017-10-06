Months after the Industries, Energy and Labour Department made the use of fly ash in construction work mandatory, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally proposed to use it for making concrete and bricks.



Representation pic

According to sources, the proposal is likely to be tabled before the Improvement Committee for approval next week. Speaking to mid-day, a senior civic official from the Development Department said, "Fly ash is a hazardous substance and it's also very difficult to dispose it. If we use it for making construction materials, then the problem of disposal will be solved. Bricks are usually made from soil and later burned in a kiln, which produces harmful gases. Hence, if we use fly ash to make bricks, the entire process will become environment-friendly."

Another official said, "According to the norms, fly ash should be used in 20 per cent of construction materials. The state government had introduced the rule in 2016. Once the proposal gets passed, we'll invite suggestions from citizens."

