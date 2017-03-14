Mumbai: Boat rides on Nariman Point-Borivali route just months away



The water transport service not only helps in reducing travel time, but also in bringing down pollution. FILE PIC

If everything goes as per the plan, then by the end of this year, people would be able to cover the distance between Borivali and Nariman Point in less than an hour. The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), which has been given the responsibility of taking the passenger water transport project on Mumbai's west coast ahead, has invited tenders for the same.

Effective and fast

Speaking to mid-day, chief executive officer of MMB Atul Patne said, "The passenger water transport service is an effective, fast and less expensive mode of transport in Mumbai. This is why MMB has invited tenders to start the service between Borivali and Nariman Point."

The companies (ferry operators) interested have been asked to submit a proposal, which should mention the type of vessels to be used for ferrying passengers, their capacity and the speed at which they would travel. Following this, the proposals would be scrutinised and the final decision would be taken.

It's a challenge

According to sources, as the sea on Mumbai's west coast is quite rough, implementing the passenger water service would be a challenge. However, the service would not

only reduce the traveling time, but would also bring down noise and air pollution.

Officials from MMB said that it would take around two years to fully implement the Rs 2,000 crore project, as permanent jetties need to be constructed both at Nariman Point and Borivali. The Board plans to start services on a trial basis to get an idea of the number of passengers who would avail the service.