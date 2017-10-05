In a bid to ensure that construction work of Dahisar-Andheri East Metro corridor is completed as per schedule, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has instructed contractors to write the date of completion on the Metro pillars as and when they finish work on each of them. The authorities have come up with this idea to maintain transparency in the entire process.



Some of the pillars of the Dahisar-Andheri East Metro corridor, along the Western Express Highway, bearing the completion dates. Pics/Nimesh Dave

When mid-day visited some of the areas on the stretch, which passes through the Western Express Highway, it was noticed that the completion date was mentioned on many of the pillars.

Also read - Mumbai: BMC ducks RTI request for report on shoddy road repairs



Pavement at 7th Road in Khar West

U P S Madan, MMRDA commissioner, said, "We want the Metro work to be completed as per the schedule. Hence, after a discussion with the contractors, we decided that they would write the completion date on the pillars after finishing work on each of them."

Also read: Here's why BMC has yet to start work on dilapidated Mahalaxmi bridge

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an MMRDA official said, "Many a times, we face criticism for delaying the work. That is why we decided to mention the completion date on pillars so that people can have an idea about the pace at which the work is progressing."

Less manpower

A few months back, MMRDA had issued notices to contractors regarding the slow pace of Metro work. An MMRDA official said less manpower might be the reason.

Also view photos: The story of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar