Mumbai: Crime Branch files 4,700 page charge sheet in IPS transfer scam

The Mumbai Crime Branch, which submitted a 4,700-page charge sheet in the IPS transfer scam before the Esplanade Magistrate Court last month, has found that the accused had not only contacted Solapur IPS officers and promised them transfer to their preferred location, but also eight police officers from Pune and Mumbai. These policemen have now been made witnesses in the case along with the 86 others.

On May 31, the crime branch had unearthed the scam and arrested six people, who had promised several officers desired postings. The accused — Vidyasagar Hirmukhe, 47, Vishal Omble, 40, Ravindra Singh Yadav alias Sharma, 51, Kishore Mali, 38, Kamlesh Kanade, 29 and Ritesh alias Chandrakant Rakhunde, 39 — were picked up from Sahara Star hotel following a complaint by a DCP posted in Solapur. All the accused except Kanade are in jail custody.

Busted!

The complainant in the case, Namdev Chavan, said in his statement that Mali had visited him at his residence in Solapur and offered a transfer to Mumbai. Chavan had told him that he preferred Navi Mumbai as his family was there. After that, Chavan had applied for leave and come home. On Mali's call, he had then visited him at Sahara Star hotel in Vile Parle, where he was introduced to Sharma.

As per his statement, "Sharma said he had good contacts in the central government, which could be used for getting the transfer. During the second meeting in May, I was waiting in the hotel lobby for an hour when Mali showed up and asked me to wait more. My suspicion was raised and I informed ACP Vinay Kulkarni and senior inspector Pandharinath Wavhal after spotting them there."

Kulkarni and Wavhal had then gone to Mali's room and found him, Sharma, Omble and Hirmukhe in talks and detained them. Their interrogation revealed that they had been involved in cheating many government officials, including IPS and police officers.

More offers

DCP Ashok Dhudhe, currently posted with Mumbai City traffic division, in his statement said the accused offered him a posting in the department of his choice in Pune and Navi Mumbai, and Rakhunde even assured 100 per cent results. "They refused to believe that postings can't be bought in the department," Dudhe said in the statement.

Special Inspector General of Police (Central Prison), Pune, Vithhal Jadhav said he was also approached by Mali. "I refused (his offer) and told him that I had recently taken charge of the prison department in Pune," he said in his statement.

Another inspector, Harshvardhan Gund from Mumbai Crime Branch, claimed in his statement that he'd met Mali through a relative. Mali had made him the same offer eight months ago in Thane before his arrest, telling him that he could help him to get posted at any police station in Palghar for Rs 25 lakh. Gund said he too declined the offer.

The other four officers the accused approached are constables Sunil Kasbe and Nitin Gosavi (Nashik), Assistant Police Inspector (API) Deepak Jadhav, posted at Gadchiroli, and API Umesh Sakpal from the narcotics division, Worli, who was offered a flat in police quarters.

Rs 25 lakh Amount the accused asked from a cop for a posting

