Mumbai: Cylinder lands on child's head in Dharavi, kills him on the spot



Deceased Bilal Shaikh

While climbing the stairs of a house in Dharavi's Vishwakunj society, a gas delivery man lost balance and the cylinder that he was carrying landed on a seven-year-old boy's head, killing him on the spot. After the deceased's father registered a complaint, cops arrested the accused identified as Mahakrishnan Nadar (25).

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the boy Bilal Shaikh fell asleep while playing outside his house. At that time Nadar reached the spot and started climbing the stairs with the cylinder, which he was there to deliver. However, he accidentally missed a step and lost his balance, after which the cylinder landed on Bilal.

Though Bilal's family members and neighbours rushed in to rescue him, he could not be saved.



Speaking to mid-day, DCP, Zone V, Paramjit Singh Dahiya said, "The accused was arrested after an FIR was registered under section 304A (causing death by negligence) in the matter."