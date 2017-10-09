Mumbai: Drunkard accused of assaulting wife hits cop at police station

The Shahu Nagar police station witnessed a wild Saturday night. A drunkard, whose wife had come to the police station to complain about the assaults he inflicted on her, was arrested after he had a verbal spat with her in the police station and assaulted a policeman in the process.



The incident occurred around 10 pm, when the wife of the accused Anand Bansal came to the police station to complain against him for allegedly physically assaulting her while he was drunk.

Violent reaction

A police official said, "The woman sought the police's help because she was being physically assaulted and verbally abused by her husband." Based on her complaint, Anand was brought to the police station, while on-duty police sub inspector (PSI) Swapnil Chavan was listening to the woman's complaint. Anand then allegedly intervened and began abusing his wife there. When cops asked him to stop, he reacted violently and screamed loudly.

Later, a constable tried to calm Anand down, but he pushed him aside. Then, Chavan went forward to try and talk to him, "He [Anand] grabbed his shirt and started beating him. Taken by surprise, PSI Chavan tried to get away from him, but Anand punched him in the face," said sources.

The official added, "The cop suffered injures on his face due to the assault, following which the accused was booked under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested on Saturday and produced before a court on Sunday, which remanded him in police custody till October 9."

