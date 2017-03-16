Mumbai: HC asks BMC how it plans to prosecute Kapil Sharma



Kapil Sharma

The High Court on Wednesday asked the BMC to take a decision whether it wanted to prosecute comedian and actor Kapil Sharma in HC over violations of construction norms or whether it wanted to continue with a civil suit that was pending in the lower courts.

A bench headed by Justice Naresh Patil and MS Karnik were hearing a petition filed by Sharma and actor Irrfan Khan against demolition notices issued to them by the civic body. They had claimed that the developer, DLH private limited, was already issued a notice, which was stayed by a civil court.

Meanwhile, the civic body had claimed in the court that the body was within its rights to serve a notice to both the actors and other 13 occupants residing in the Goregaon apartment, as they had carried illegal alterations in their flats beyond the approved plans and urged the court to dismiss their petitions.

However, on Wednesday, the bench observed that since the issues raised in the BMC notice and the civil suit were related and pertaining to occupants of the same 18-floor tower, the court must tag them together and the BMC must decide on the proceedings with either of those cases.