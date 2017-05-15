Mumbai: Pillion rider falls off Ghatkopar bridge after 3-way collision



The Honda City was badly damaged in the front after it had collided with the car ahead. The bike crashed into the vehicle's rear side

A 25-year-old riding pillion was thrown off his bike and plunged to his death, 25 feet down from Ghatkopar bridge, in a freak accident caused by a tempo suddenly braking on the flyover, leading to a three-vehicle pile-up. The 27-year-old rider was also thrown off the bike, but landed on the bridge; he is currently unconscious and being treated at Godrej Hospital.



Although the Indica driver braked in time, the driver behind did not react fast enough and rammed into the back

Farid Shaikh (27) and Hasim Shaikh (25), both residents of Number 3, Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli East, were on their way to a friend's housewarming party. They had borrowed the bike from another friend, Bilal Shaikh.



The impact of the collision flung the bike towards the bridge barrier, crushing it completely

At around 12.30 am on Monday, Farid and Hasim took the Eastern Express Highway and got onto Ghatkopar bridge. The three vehicles ahead of them were a tempo, an Indica and a Honda City. The tempo driver suddenly hit the brakes, forcing the Indica driver behind to slam his brakes in order to avoid a collision. But the motorists behind had even less warning. The Honda City driver could not react in time and dashed into the Indica. Farid and Hasim ended up colliding into the Honda.



The bike seat that came off in the accident. Pics/Sneha Kharabe

The impact of the collision saw the bike ricochet into the barrier of the bridge, with Farid and Hasim flung off their vehicle. While Farid fell near the bike, Hasim fell on the road, 25 feet below the bridge. One of their friends was also on the bridge, heading to the same party, and spotted the accident. With the help of fellow motorists and friends, Farid was taken to Godrej Hospital, and Hasim to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Assistant Police Inspector Dhananjay Shinde said, "We have registered an accident case against unknown persons. The three vehicles are also in our custody. Farid is still unconscious. We are waiting for him to gain consciousness so that we can take his statement."