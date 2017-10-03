Following the Elphinstone Road station tragedy, the railways have been scrambling with temporary measures to avert a similar disaster at the city's many overcrowded stations.
Friday's stampede
Starting this morning, announcements were being made at Thane and Dombivli stations during peak hours, urging citizens to not crowd staircases or stand on foot overbridges.
"We've started announcements during morning and evening peak hours. The railway police will keep a check on FOBs to stop the needless gathering of crowds," said a senior railway officer from Thane station.
He said they had been instructed to make announcements following a meeting of senior officers after Friday's stampede. "The project was started at two stations, Thane and Dombivli, which see the highest number of passengers every day. This will help prevented accident," said AK Singh, Central Railway PRO.
