Mumbai: RTI activist attacked by two men on bike in Lalbaug

He claims that the attack was in relation to documents he obtained regarding a high-rise scam



Vinod Jain was attacked on his back with a sharp object Pics/Rajesh Gupta

An RTI activist was attacked by two men on a bike on Lalbaug flyover on Friday morning, when he was on his way to Byculla. The activist, Vinod Jain, who is a resident of Dadar (West) claimed that he was attacked because he had filed an RTI regarding a multi-storey tower called One Avighna Park, near Currey Road station.

According to Jain, a few erstwhile shop owners in the chawl that was pulled down by the owner of the tower, had approached him to look into the matter, two years ago. Jain, who had previously filed RTIs on several matters, complied when approached regarding the tower as well.



One Avighna Park near Currey Road station. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

In his RTI, which was filed a year ago, Jain had raised a query about the FSI (Floor Space Index) that the owner had obtained for the under-construction building. The activist claimed in a 2016 FIR that he has several confidential documents received through RTI, which point towards a scam. According to his findings, Jain says, 39 floors in the 54-storey tower have been built illegally.

Jain recorded his complaint at the Kalachowkie police station, where he said that on Friday, at 11.30 am, when he got to the Lalbaug flyover, two men on a bike attacked him with a sharp object on his back, while verbally threatening him to stop filing RTIs regarding the building next to him. He also said that he could not see the bike's number plate as he was injured, and, he was scared that there were more bikes following him.

Senior police inspector Dilip Ugle of Kalachowkie said that a case against two unknown people has been registered under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) IPC.