Mumbai: TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar gets anticipatory bail



TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar

Digital entertainment channel The Viral Fever (TVF) CEO Arunabh Kumar, who was booked for sexual harassment by Mumbai police, gets anticipatory bail from Mumbai court.

Arunabh Kumar was accused by 50 women of sexual harassment since March 12. An anonymous blogpost kicked up a storm in the entertainment startup bubble and started a dialogue on sexual harassment of women in the workplace.

That blog opened a Pandora's box. Many other women made similar allegations against Kumar, some anonymously. As of March 15, there were 50 complaints.

On March 16, noted criminal lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee filed a third party complaint against Kumar, forcing the Mumbai Police — which until then only implored victims to come forward — to file a case.

Following this, the MIDC Police registered an FIR against Arunabh under sections 354 (A) and 509 of the IPC, which refer to unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures, a demand or request for sexual favours and insulting the modesty of a woman.

A month after alleging The Viral Fever founder Arunabh Kumar had sexually harassed her during her term of employment with the company in a blog post, the victim, who goes by the pseudonym of Indian Fowler, took to the website to claim she had finally registered an FIR against Kumar.