Mumbai: Uber India challenges state rules in high court



Six Uber drivers have petitioned the HC against the state taxi rules. Representational Image

App-based cab service provider Uber India has approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the taxi rules implemented by the state government this year.

Earlier, six drivers plying cabs with Uber and Ola had petitioned the high court against the rules, saying they imposed arbitrary restrictions on private taxis.

"We have filed a petition in the high court towards relation of the Maharashtra City Taxi Rules and are supporting the concerns that have been raised by the drivers," a statement issued by Uber read.

"Many provisions of the rules have a significant impact on drivers, riders and the entire ride-sharing industry. We continue to be hopeful that the government will reconsider them."

The statement added that the company has not sought a stay on the rules and its implementation.

The petition came up for hearing yesterday before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Manjula Chellur, who said all matters pertaining to the issue would be placed for hearing before an appropriate bench. The six drivers in their petition had termed the rules arbitrary and bad in law.