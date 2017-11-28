Mumbai: Juhu boy who went missing found dead in Versova mangrove patch

Juhu resident Rishi Waghela, 11, who had gone missing on November 22, was found dead in Versova on Sunday evening

Juhu resident Rishi Waghela, 11, who had gone missing on November 22, was found dead in Versova on Sunday evening. After a local informed the Versova police that the decomposed body of a child was spotted inside the mangrove patch at Panch Marg, they reached the spot and recovered it.



Rishi Waghela

An officer from Versova police station said, "After recovering the body, we sent it to BN Cooper Hospital for post-mortem. An accidental death report has been registered." Investigation has revealed that the boy's parents had lodged a missing person complaint with the Juhu police, following which an FIR was registered under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC.

Sudden disappearance

Rishi's uncle Vandeo said, "The day he went missing, he was watching a carrom game in the locality after returning from school. He left the spot around 7 pm, but did not return home. When it got late, his parents started searching for him, and later, lodged a complaint.

Also read - Pune: Two-year-old goes missing; found dead in underground water tank

"Yesterday, the police called his parents and asked them to identify the body. When his mother noticed a couple of black threads on his wrist and his school shirt, she realised that it was Rishi."

Parallel probe

An officer from Juhu police station said, "We are in the process of recording statements in the matter. Further investigation is on." Sources said that the crime branch is also conducting a parallel probe in the matter.

Also read: Minor boy found dead inside neighbour's car in Delhi

One more body recovered

The Worli police found the body of a 40-year-old man, who was missing for the past two days, on Monday morning. He has been identified as Ayub Shaikh, a native of West Bengal, who had been working as a carpenter in an under-construction building in Worli. On November 25, Shaikh's brother had lodged a missing person complaint.

Inputs by Santosh Wagh

Also view - BMC demolishes part of Anil Kapoor's office, here are other stars who've faced BMC's wrath



