Mumbai: 6-year-old girl skips school with friends, is mowed down by tempo

In a tragic incident, a minor was killed on Marve Road by a tempo that rammed them from behind. The tempo then hit a stationary auto. The deceased was with her friends, who had skipped school that day as per reports by the Indian Express.



Representational Image

One of the injured siblings told the police that they decided to skip school that day as one of them wasn’t wearing a tie. The deceased was the sibling’s friend and was a class six student who chose not to attend school either as per school authorities.

As per officials, the girl who died was a student of Unified School and the other three kids were in municipal schools close to where they lived. The principal of Unified school said, “She was absent for the day. We have CCTV cameras to prove this. I have personally spoken to the teachers to verify the same. We would not send the child back only because they are not wearing a tie.” The deceased was the only girl child to her parents.

The incident occurred when the children were walking and a journalist, his wife, and a nurse rushed the children to Atlantis Hospital. A doctor said, “ The girl had an internal brain hemorrhage. We intubated her and put her on ventilation, but unfortunately, she could not be saved.”

One of the siblings suffered injuries on his thigh and chin and the other child had a fractured leg. As per the children’s parents, one of them is suffering from cancer and is being treated for the same. The children have been referred to KEM hospital.

