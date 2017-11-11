Mumbai: 64-year-old man 'sad' as BMC fills pothole only after press intervenes

mid-day impact >> After municipal corporation fills up death pothole within 24 hours of report, 64-year-old accident victim, fighting to get it done for seven months, expresses relief, says it should have been done sooner

mid-day brought it to light in the evening, BMC swung into action less than 24 hours later - that's the story of a cratered patch of road under the Versova Metro bridge, which nearly killed a senior citizen, who had been fighting for the last seven months to get the civic body to fix the pothole before it killed someone.



Prakashc Gidwani, 64, points at the accident spot under the Versova Metro bridge

After Prakashc Gidwani, 64, a legal adviser, was left with partial blindness in the right eye and a muscle tear in the knee in the April accident, the BMC got its act together yesterday and filled up the crater.

mid-day spoke to Assistant Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad from K-west ward on Thursday evening, and the latter dispatched an engineer for on-site inspection immediately. On Friday, a truckload of tar mix and a team of five workers were seen at the spot, carrying out repairs.



BMC workers fill up the cratered patch

Gidwani said, "On one hand, I am happy that future accidents have been averted, but on the other, I am pained by the fact that despite my repeated complaints over the last so many months to get the road repaired, authorities completed the job only after the press intervened."

Earlier, Gidwani had described that fateful night of April 10 to mid-day - how that motorcycle accident had been the most agonising 25 minutes of his life, which had not only left him handicapped for life, but also caused major financial hardship, owing to the escalating hospital bills, and hampered his career.

In recovery mode even now, Gidwani had said he had been pinned under his motorbike, unable to move because of the bloody eye and a torn ligament, and could do nothing to avoid the hot silencer from burning into his flesh.