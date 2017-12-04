Mumbai: Airport security staffer responsible for hoax ISIS threat arrested

Arrested after investigating officers trace his movements, captured on CCTVs on the day of note's discovery

It was not just for fun. This security officer of Delhi-based SIS company, working in the cargo complex of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, was genuinely interested in seeing how serious the matter turns out to be when the airport receives a terror threat from the ISIS. Taking a cue from the multiple terror attack threat notes recovered from washrooms at the airport in 2015, Akshay Gaikar left a similar note at the men's toilet on November 29. The note read there would be an attack on the cargo section of the airport on January 26, 2018. He was busted after a thorough investigation in the matter by the Sahar police, who arrested him on Saturday.



The serious joke

Police sources said Gaikar, a Bhandup resident, wished to see how the police would react to such a threat and whether security forces would be deployed at the airport or not. After a loader recovered the note from the washroom and informed the security staff at the airport, teams of the CISF, airport intelligence and central security agencies were deployed immediately. On the day of the incident, Gaikar was on duty at the delivery gate of the air cargo complex. A loader, who was present in the office, found the note written with a permanent marker inside the washroom. He immediately informed Gaikar, who then told the police and CISF about it. On receiving the information, the CISF asked the authorities to cordon off the area and called in the Mumbai police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. However, even after a thorough check, nothing suspicious was found.

Busted on camera

A police officer said, "Following the incident, CCTV footage was scanned and more than 350 people were interrogated. Gaikar's movements captured in the footage were found to be suspicious. He had arrived for work around 2 pm and the note was found at 4 pm. Based on this information, he was questioned and then arrested. He has been booked under sections 506 (2) and 505 (1) (B) of the IPC." Speaking to mid-day, Anil Kumbhare, deputy commissioner of police (zone VIII), said, "As part of the investigation, many people were questioned. After we found evidence against the accused, he was arrested and produced in court. He has been sent to judicial custody till December 16."

