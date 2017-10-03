

Representational Image

There is a new twist to the baby-selling racket unearthed by the Mumbai police recently. As per the police, the newborn that was sold at Wadala, was sold by his father for Rs 20,000 in order to repay a loan of Rs 1 lakh.

The accused was arrested last week in connection with the baby-selling racket as per reports by the Times of India. A senior police officer said, "Our teams had gone to Bengaluru and New Delhi in search of child traffickers and buyers."

Investigators also found pictures of babies on the phone of the accused, but the police do not know the identities of these children and if they were sold or not. The newborn’s parents were interrogated by the police as well. An officer said, "Shaikh told us that he was under pressure from his creditors who had loaned him around Rs 1 lakh. Shaikh told police he wanted to repay the loan with the money he got by selling his son."

The accused admitted to selling the baby and said she got Rs 20,000. On searching her apartment, the police found the hospital admission and discharge papers of the infant and on questioning her the accused said that she was planning to sell the baby to a childless couple for Rs 1.5 lakh. An officer said, "Whenever we tried asking her questions about the case, she would say that she has pain in her leg which was operated upon after an accident. We could not get more information."

The officer added, "The court has named the boy Adhiraj. He has been kept at a child welfare centre."