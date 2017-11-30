Mumbai: BMC to pump more crores to ease flooding woes at Hindmata

After failing for years to tackle monsoon flooding at Parel, BMC issues Rs 67-crore contract to overhaul old and arch-shaped 800- metre drains

After spending crores to tackle the flooding issue at Hindmata in Parel, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is spending another Rs 13.65 crore for an overhaul of the area's British-era drainage network in the next 18 months. It has already appointed a contractor to reconstruct the dilapidated arch-shaped drain passing through the area.



BMC says the drainage overhaul in flood-prone Hindmata would be completed in 18 months. File Pic

BMC would be turning the existing drain into a reinforced concrete box drain. According to the proposal, the current arch-shaped drain is now dilapidated and its water receding capacity has decreased. The drain is around 88 meters long and passes through the B4 Devrukhkar Road to the Madke Bua Chowk in Parel. This drainage line helps in taking out the rainwater from Hindmata, Parel and Naigaon.



Despite BMC's promises, Hindmata was flooded this year too. File Pic

Capacity to increase Speaking to mid-day, chief engineer of BMC's stormwater drain (SWD) department, VH Khandkar said, "This drain covers most part of the Hindmata and Parel area and is more than 70-80 years old. Its water receding capacity has reduced."

"A consultant appointed for BRIMSTOWAD project suggested the overhaul. Following the reconstruction, the capacity of the drain will increase from 25 mm to 50 mm, which is going to help rainwater recede quicker in case of flooding," he said.

A BMC official said, "The work of reconstructing the drain will be completed in the next 9? months, excluding the monsoon. Hindmata faces flooding because of its geographical saucer shape, due to which during heavy rains, it becomes very difficult to drain out the water faster. We are hoping this project will give relief during monsoon."

When Rs 100 cr failed

This year, despite BMC's promise that Hindmata will not get flooded as the Rs 988 crore Britannia pumping station at Reay Road was made operational, the civic body faced tough time battling water logging in the area after heavy rains on August 29 The pumping station was constructed to control flooding in areas like Hindmata, Dadar, Parel, Dockyard Road, Reay Road with six pumps.

18

Months it will take to complete the overhaul