When the mother of a murdered four-year-old boy turned hostile in court, the child's 13-year-old sister stood up for him and ensured a conviction for the killer. The Thane sessions court sentenced Aamir Sayed alias Billa, 30, a resident of Mumbra, to life imprisonment for the murder.

According to the police, Billa was in relationship with the child's mother, Fatima Shaikh, the complainant in the case. On June 8, 2015, Billa was at Shaikh's house eating breakfast, when the child, Rizwan, began to vomit after drinking milk. An angry Billa assaulted him with a belt and the TV remote, killing him.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Master Of Disguise, Serial Rajdhani Robber Nabbed

PR Kadam, additional sessions court judge, Thane, announced the sentence. Advocate Sangeeta Fad, special public prosecutor, said, "We had a total 13 witnesses in the case and evidence from the medical officer. Most importantly, we had the statement of Nagma, the boy's sister. She said the accused had assaulted her brother with a TV remote and belt and killed him. She said, when she had tried to save her brother, Billa had twisted her hand and fractured it, while threatening to kill her, too. In addition to the sentence, Billa has also been fined Rs 9,000."

Also Read: Mumbai: Accused Punches 68-Year-Old In The Groin For Helping Accident Victim

The Mumbra police who registered a case after the mother turn hostile, had started searching for Nagma, who had gone missing. After the court ordered the police to trace the girl, senior inspector Ravindra Tayade, Mumbra police station, found her in Rajasthan. "When the girl was brought to Mumbai, she narrated the whole story and did not waver from it," said SB Kadam, assistant sub-inspector, Mumbra police, adding that a relative of the girl, Akram Shaikh, assisted them.

Also view - Genitals chopped off, private parts mutilated: 11 gruesome crime cases



