Mumbai Crime: Acting coach arrested for molesting student

An acting coach from Lokhandwala named Anshuman Singh was on Thursday arrested for molesting and threatening one of his students. The student called the Oshiwara police while she was running out of his home, where she had been asked to come for lessons. She has alleged that he also attempted to rape her.

According to the Oshiwara police, the aspiring actress was standing horrified near Singh's building when they picked her up. She was then taken to the police station, where her complaint was registered.

According to the police, the woman had been taking acting lessons from the 30-year-old since the past few months.

On Thursday, Singh had called her to his home for lessons as he was going to Hyderabad for a few days. Upon reaching his house, he allegedly molested and attempted to rape her. The woman told the police that Singh pushed her onto the bed, from where she managed to push him away, get up and run out. Singh has been booked under sections 323(voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.