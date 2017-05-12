Mumbai Crime: Man kills wife's lover with cricket bat



Deceased Neeraj Tiwari

A heated argument between a woman's lover and her husband turned ugly, when in a fit of rage, the latter picked up a cricket bat and smashed the former's head. After fighting for his life at Sion Hospital for two days, victim Neeraj Tiwari (32) succumbed to his injuries. Trombay police have arrested the 48-year-old accused Louis Perao.



According to the investigating officer of the case Bharat Shendge, earlier, Louis used to work as a technician, but for the past one month he was not doing anything. His wife Aarti works for a food catering company. The duo often used to have fights on petty issues but this time the situation was different.

The officer said that Aarti and Neeraj knew each other for the past six to seven years and they were in love. Many a times Louis asked her to maintain distance from him, but Aarti ignored all his warnings. On May 3, she left home around 6pm after telling Louis that she was going to collect some money from her office in Trombay. When she returned home around 10pm, her husband raised doubts that she spent the entire evening with Neeraj. However, Aarti told him that she was not with Neeraj and even decided to call him home so that Louis could talk to him directly. She then went to his house at Vashi naka area and got him along.

Father files complaint

When Neeraj arrived, Louis started arguing with him and it eventually turned into a fight. Suddenly, the accused picked up a cricket bat lying nearby and smashed Neeraj's head. When he fell down, Louis hit him two more times and escaped from the area.

A police source said, "Following the incident, Aarti rushed Neeraj to Sion Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. After being in coma for two days, he passed away. Some days back, his father approached the police station and filed a complaint saying that his son had been murdered."

Speaking to mid-day, DCP, Zone 6, Shahaji Umap said, "We have registered an FIR against Louis under section 302 (murder) of IPC. He was later arrested from his house."