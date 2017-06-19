Mumbai Crime: Man makes hoax call to police about bomb to seek revenge



Manoj

On the day when 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts judgement was pronounced, the police main control received a call from an unknown person saying that a man named Manoj had planted a bomb at Vile Parle.

In the wee hours of Friday, the police control room received a call from that said that a person named Manoj had planted a bomb at S.V.Road in Vile Parle (W). The caller shared his mobile number and also his residential address of Santosh Bhavan, Nalasopara. The caller told the cops that Manoj originally hailed from UP and had committed three murders in Nalasopara and Mira Road.

The Crime Branch investigating the matter traced down the caller and he was identified as 27-year-old Abhimanyu alias Aditya Nagar Singh, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, Khar(E). During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and said that on Thursday night, after consuming alcohol, he received a call from his friend Manoj Rajput who runs a gambling den behind Deep Bar in Vile Parle (W). The duo got into a verbal fight during their telephonic interaction and Singh decided to take the revenge by making Manoj out to be a terrorist for the cops.

Assistant Police Inspector Kishore Patil and constable Praful Patel helped the investigating team trace the caller. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly intentionally providing wrong information to police and causing panic.