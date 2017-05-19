Mumbai Crime: Political leader sends goons to threaten hotel owners in Juhu



Hotel Estella at Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz. Pics/Sneha Kharabe

Two people were arrested for barging into a swanky Santacruz lounge hotel, forcefully evicting customers and threatening the hotelier, claiming they were aides of a political leader. The incident came to light after the hotel owner lodged a complaint with the police last night.



Hotel owners Nikhil Mehrani and Hitesh Keswani

According to the police, late last evening, two people barged into the premises of hotel Estella on Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz (West). The two men threatened the staff of the hotel and also asked the customers to leave immediately. There were around 60 customers in the hotel, said Nikhil Mehrani, one of the two partners, who runs the hotel.

"When the hotel staff asked them who they were, they said that they worked for a political leader and had come there on his orders," added Mehrani.

The staff immediately called the police control room number 100. The local police arrived at the scene and detained the two people.

Mehrani and his partner Hitesh Keswani have been running the hotel for the last six months. The duo claimed that a local political leader wanted to become a partner in the hotel business, but since Mehrani and Keswani disagreed, he sent his men to threaten them.

Mehrani also alleged that before the incident, the political leader had given him a call around 7.30 pm. He had threatened him with dire consequences and also said that he would not let him run the hotel. While Mehrani has disclosed the name to the police, the cops refused to reveal any details. "Based on the statement given by complainant Hitesh Keswani, we have registered a case under Sections 384, 452, 323, 504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code for extortion, assault, trespassing, abusing and threat. Further investigation is on," said Paramjit Dahiya, deputy commissioner of police, Zone IX.