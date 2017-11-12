Mumbai Crime: Designer accuses bouncer of molesting her at posh Khar lounge

A 25-year-old fashion designer was allegedly molested by a bouncer at popular Khar lounge, Bombay Adda, on Friday night. After a friend of the woman tweeted about the incident to the Mumbai Police, the local police visited the spot and arrested the bouncer. The complainant, along with 11 others, was there for a birthday celebration, post midnight, on Friday. A friend of the victim told mid-day, "We were looking for a smoking zone when we found a spot near the stairs. That is when my friend was touched inappropriately. I don’t understand how, a place that is frequented by Bollywood celebrities, the likes of Siddharth Roy Kapur and Udita Goswami, who were there that night in fact, have such pathetic security for women?"

Representational Image

Soon after his tweet, the police reached the spot and asked them to register a complaint. An official from Santacruz police station said, "An FIR under Section 354 (molestation) was registered and the accused, Mohsin Khan has been arrested. We are now scanning the CCTV footage of the incident." When we contacted Bombay Adda, a man who identified himself as Rahul Bharadwaj, a manager, said, "The police are verifying the allegations made. We are co-operating in the investigation."

