Mumbai Crime: Five flats in Mahim robbed in one night

Five houses and a commercial unit in Shanti society in Mogul Lane, Mahim, were burgled on Tuesday and belongings stolen even as those inside were fast asleep. The residents suspect the thieves may have sprayed a chemical to ensure the occupants did not wake up while their homes were being burgled.



Interestingly, the thieves did not take gold or silverware but took mobile phones and cash. The Mahim police have registered an FIR in the matter against unknown accused and have launched investigations.

In the wee hours

According to the police complaint, the theft happened between 3am and 5am on Tuesday. Residents realised several houses had been burgled only when they met each other at the police station.

Harish Bhaidkar, one of the residents whose house was burgled, said, "Five members of my family were sleeping inside and we realised we had been robbed only after we woke up. All of us had headaches and body pain. The thieves had broken the latch and entered the house and had taken three mobile phones, wallets and my younger sister’s purse.



One of the houses that had been burgled

He added, "We were shocked that nobody had heard anything. They must have sprayed something through the windows before breaking into the house. The other residents I spoke to who had been robbed said they, too, experienced headache and body pain when they woke up."

Another resident, Hrishikesh Gangoli, said, "We found that the latches were broken and that is how they entered the houses. It was surprising that so many houses were robbed and no one heard a thing."

50 flats in society

There are 50 flats in Shanti society and 11 commercial establishments on the ground floor. The houses are situated close to each other, residents said, which is why it was surprising that no one heard anything while the burglars were cutting through the latches.

The door latch that had been cut through

Investigations begin

The Mahim police, who have begun investigations into the matter, are scanning CCTV footage from nearby buildings and streets to find clues to the thieves.

A police officer said, "After the panchnama of the place was done, an FIR was registered. As the investigations are at a primary stage, it cannot be said if the thieves used something to keep the complainants asleep. We have recovered CCTV footage and have some leads, which we are working on."