Mumbai Crime: Malvani fraudster caught with 49 credit cards

The Malvani police have arrested an accused who used to take people's details, such as identity documents and bank account numbers on the pretext of providing a job, and later using the same to get a credit card. The man, identified as Sameer Shaikh, 26, had made 49 such cards and withdrew lakhs of rupees through them.

Representational picture

According to police sources, the incident came to light when a bank recovery officer had approached a credit card holder to recover an outstanding amount. The man was shocked as he had never owned a credit card in his life. The bank recovery official then informed the bank authorities as well as the police.

During an enquiry, it was found that the name and address of the cardholder, as well as his account number and documents used for the credit card, were correct, but the mobile number mentioned was different.

While bank officials checked their records, they found that the card was delivered via Blue Dart courier service and an acknowledgement copy was found attached to the bank records. The bank was then told to keep a watch on cards being delivered in the area.

While delivering one such card on November 9, a courier boy was intercepted by bank officials and the police questioned him about delivering a card to the earlier address. He said he had visited the address but as the person was not at home, he had called the mobile number provided by the accused. Shaikh then came and took the card.

The police found 13 credit cards in Shaikh's pocket and 36 more were found in his house at Malvani. He had used these cards to transfer more than Rs 10 lakh to his various bank accounts, including his wife's account.

The inquiry further revealed that he had been running a business at Malvani Gate Number 5 under the name Job Solution, assuring people he would provide jobs in various fields.

Seeing Shaikh's modus operandi, the police believe that there are more people involved and suspect courier boys and bank officials, too, in the fraud.

“We are investigating the case and will take action if we find anything. We have booked and arrested the accused,” an officer said.